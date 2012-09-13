HSBC drags FTSE lower
LONDON British shares lost 0.2 percent on Tuesday, weighed by banking stocks as a week of full-year earnings releases for major listed banks began with HSBC's profit slump.
FRANKFURT Should ongoing talks between EADS and British peer BAE Systems lead to a merger, the Franco-German shareholder pact that ensures a delicate balance of power at the Airbus parent could be dissolved, part-owner Daimler said on Thursday.
This would open up the possibility for Daimler to finally exit its stakeholding in EADS, a spokesman for the German automotive group said in a statement.
"Since the planned transaction would also be linked to a possible dissolution of the Shareholder Pact, all options would be open to us in principle -- including the possibility of selling our stake on the open market," he said in an emailed statement. (Reporting By Christiaan Hetzner)
LONDON, (Reuters) – - Chancellor Philip Hammond appears to be on track to meet his first budget deficit target after a strong tax payments in January, reflecting the economy's resilient response to last year's Brexit vote.
LONDON/BRUSSELS Britain's plan to free Royal Bank of Scotland from an obligation to sell more than 300 branches risks a clash with the European Commission weeks before the government is due to start formal talks to leave the trading bloc.