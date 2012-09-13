HSBC drags FTSE lower
LONDON British shares lost 0.2 percent on Tuesday, weighed by banking stocks as a week of full-year earnings releases for major listed banks began with HSBC's profit slump.
MILAN A tie-up between EADS and BAE Systems would limit Finmeccanica's ability to compete in Europe and leave the Italian aerospace and defence group with French aerospace and defence electronics specialist Thales as the only merger option left, Mediobanca analysts said on Thursday.
BAE Systems and EADS said on Wednesday they were in talks to create an industry leader that would overtake U.S. rival Boeing in sales and contend with cutbacks in defence spending in Europe and the United States.
"The news is negative for Finmeccanica because it signals a dramatic situation in expectations for defence budgets ... and would make it very difficult for Finmeccanica to get orders in France, UK, Germany," Mediobanca said in a note on Thursday. "In terms of potential M&A Finmeccanica has only one option left: Thales."
(Reporting By Danilo Masoni; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
LONDON British shares lost 0.2 percent on Tuesday, weighed by banking stocks as a week of full-year earnings releases for major listed banks began with HSBC's profit slump.
LONDON, (Reuters) – - Chancellor Philip Hammond appears to be on track to meet his first budget deficit target after a strong tax payments in January, reflecting the economy's resilient response to last year's Brexit vote.
LONDON/BRUSSELS Britain's plan to free Royal Bank of Scotland from an obligation to sell more than 300 branches risks a clash with the European Commission weeks before the government is due to start formal talks to leave the trading bloc.