HSBC drags FTSE lower
LONDON British shares lost 0.2 percent on Tuesday, weighed by banking stocks as a week of full-year earnings releases for major listed banks began with HSBC's profit slump.
MILAN Italian aerospace and defence company Finmeccanica said on Thursday its partnerships with EADS and BAE Systems would continue even if the two companies go ahead with a planned tie-up.
"Finmeccanica has established consolidated partnerships with both companies in the industrial, technological and commercial field, which will continue with the combined entity", it said in a statement.
BAE Systems and EADS said on Wednesday they were in talks to create an industry leader that would overtake U.S. rival Boeing in sales and contend with cutbacks in defence spending in Europe and the United States.
According to Mediobanca analysts, an EADS-BAE combination would limit Finmeccanica's ability to compete in Europe and leave the Italian state-owned group with French aerospace and defence electronics specialist Thales as the only merger option left.
(Reporting By Danilo Masoni)
LONDON, (Reuters) – - Chancellor Philip Hammond appears to be on track to meet his first budget deficit target after a strong tax payments in January, reflecting the economy's resilient response to last year's Brexit vote.
LONDON/BRUSSELS Britain's plan to free Royal Bank of Scotland from an obligation to sell more than 300 branches risks a clash with the European Commission weeks before the government is due to start formal talks to leave the trading bloc.