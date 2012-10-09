Oil rises on OPEC-led cuts, but market remains range-bound
SINGAPORE Oil rose on Tuesday, supported by an OPEC-led effort to cut output, but rising production elsewhere kept prices within the narrow range that has contained them so far this year.
BRUSSELS German Defence Minister Thomas de Maiziere on Tuesday declined to comment on the state of negotiations between EADS and BAE Systems but said he knew the situation well and was surprised by media reports about it.
Earlier on Tuesday, DPA-AFX reported that the talks had collapsed. Other media reports said France and Britain had come closer to an agreement which would allow the companies to ask for an extension to their merger talks by a Wednesday deadline.
"I don't intend to say anything about the state of negotiations. I am just surprised about all the things that I have read today," he said on the sidelines of a gathering of NATO defence ministers in Brussels.
(Reporting by Angelika Stricker in Brussels; Writing by Michelle Martin in Berlin; Editing by Michael Roddy)
SINGAPORE Oil rose on Tuesday, supported by an OPEC-led effort to cut output, but rising production elsewhere kept prices within the narrow range that has contained them so far this year.
BERLIN European tour operator TUI reported a narrower loss for the first-quarter, although its German TUIFly unit was hit by costs of around 22 million euros ($23 million) due to staff calling in sick after a new strategy was announced in October.
SEOUL South Korea has sued Nissan Motor's South Korean unit alleging that the Japanese car maker manipulated the fuel economy test results of its Infiniti Q50 sedan, a government official said on Tuesday.