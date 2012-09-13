HSBC drags FTSE lower
LONDON British shares lost 0.2 percent on Tuesday, weighed by banking stocks as a week of full-year earnings releases for major listed banks began with HSBC's profit slump.
BERLIN The German government has been informed about the plan for Britain's BAE Systems and Airbus owner EADS to merge and has been asked to give its support, a German economy ministry spokesman said on Thursday.
The spokesman said they were currently looking into all the relevant issues related to a planned merger.
BAE Systems and EADS said on Wednesday they were in advanced talks to create an industry giant that would overtake rival Boeing in sales and contend with defence cutbacks in Europe and the United States.
A newspaper report saying that the government had already given its blessing to the plan has been denied by industry and political sources.
(Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Michelle Martin)
LONDON, (Reuters) – - Chancellor Philip Hammond appears to be on track to meet his first budget deficit target after a strong tax payments in January, reflecting the economy's resilient response to last year's Brexit vote.
LONDON/BRUSSELS Britain's plan to free Royal Bank of Scotland from an obligation to sell more than 300 branches risks a clash with the European Commission weeks before the government is due to start formal talks to leave the trading bloc.