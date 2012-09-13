HSBC drags FTSE lower
LONDON British shares lost 0.2 percent on Tuesday, weighed by banking stocks as a week of full-year earnings releases for major listed banks began with HSBC's profit slump.
BERLIN The German government has not yet given approval for Britain's BAE Systems (BAES.L) and Airbus owner EADS EADS.PA EADS.DE to merge, German political and industry sources told Reuters on Thursday.
German business daily Handelsblatt had previously reported the plan had the German government's blessing but sources told Reuters that checks were continuing and there were many tough questions that still needed to be answered.
An industry source said, however, there were encouraging signs from politicians in the countries involved that the merger could go ahead.
BAE Systems and EADS said on Wednesday that they were in advanced talks to create an industry giant that would overtake rival Boeing (BA.N) in sales and contend with defence cutbacks in Europe and the United States. (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Michelle Martin)
LONDON British shares lost 0.2 percent on Tuesday, weighed by banking stocks as a week of full-year earnings releases for major listed banks began with HSBC's profit slump.
LONDON, (Reuters) – - Chancellor Philip Hammond appears to be on track to meet his first budget deficit target after a strong tax payments in January, reflecting the economy's resilient response to last year's Brexit vote.
LONDON/BRUSSELS Britain's plan to free Royal Bank of Scotland from an obligation to sell more than 300 branches risks a clash with the European Commission weeks before the government is due to start formal talks to leave the trading bloc.