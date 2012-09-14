Visitors look at aircraft models at the EADS booth during the ILA Berlin Air Show in Selchow near Schoenefeld south of Berlin, September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

PARIS France wants to remain a shareholder in a merger of EADS EAD.PA and BAE Systems (BAES.L) with a 9 percent stake, French newspaper La Tribune said in a report published on its website on Friday, citing two unidentified sources close to the matter.

The French state, which currently owns 15 percent of EADS, "does not want to get out of EADS," said the two sources quoted by the French daily.

La Tribune said the British group would prefer to see the French state exiting.

The French government declined to comment.

Former defence minister Paul Quiles, a leading member of the ruling Socialist Party's leftwing, told Reuters the possibility of the state giving up its stake in EADS was hugely sensitive.

"If the creation of this EADS-BAE holding raised the question of the state's exit, there would be a battle in the heart of the Socialist Party. That is for sure," he said.

The government has so far not come out against or in favour of a merger between BAE and EADS, which are in advanced talks to create an industry giant that would overtake rival Boeing (BA.N) in sales and contend with defence cutbacks in Europe and the United States.

"It is hard to imagine the French state would want to exit from EADS just to make BAE happy. That would surprise me," Quiles said. "If that were the case, I think that would be a mistake.

La Tribune also said EADS Chief Executive Tom Enders would head a merged group as chief executive while its chairman would come from BAE.

The paper said that if talks continued at their current pace, a deal could be signed before October 10.

EADS was not available to comment. At 2:15 p.m. British time, its shares were up 0.3 percent at 25.22 euros, while BAE's were up 2.3 percent at 345.1 pence.

