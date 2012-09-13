HSBC drags FTSE lower
LONDON British shares lost 0.2 percent on Tuesday, weighed by banking stocks as a week of full-year earnings releases for major listed banks began with HSBC's profit slump.
KOETHEN, Germany German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday a possible merger between Airbus owner EADS and Britain's BAE Systems was being investigated.
In what could produce the biggest shake-up in Europe's aerospace and defence sector in more than a decade, the two companies said on Wednesday they were in advanced talks.
"This is being checked," Merkel told reporters during a visit to the east German town of Koethen.
A German economy ministry spokesman said earlier on Thursday the government had been informed about the plans and had been asked to give its support. The government was looking into all relevant issues related to a possible merger.
(Reporting By Andreas Rinke, Writing by Sarah Marsh)
LONDON British shares lost 0.2 percent on Tuesday, weighed by banking stocks as a week of full-year earnings releases for major listed banks began with HSBC's profit slump.
LONDON, (Reuters) – - Chancellor Philip Hammond appears to be on track to meet his first budget deficit target after a strong tax payments in January, reflecting the economy's resilient response to last year's Brexit vote.
LONDON/BRUSSELS Britain's plan to free Royal Bank of Scotland from an obligation to sell more than 300 branches risks a clash with the European Commission weeks before the government is due to start formal talks to leave the trading bloc.