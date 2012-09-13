HSBC drags FTSE lower
LONDON British shares lost 0.2 percent on Tuesday, weighed by banking stocks as a week of full-year earnings releases for major listed banks began with HSBC's profit slump.
FRANKFURT The special shares that France, Germany and Great Britain stand to receive under the planned merger of BAE Systems and EADS will carry no other rights beyond the ability to block a hostile takeover, a source close to the transaction said.
"These special shares will have no other veto rights and no nomination rights", the person said on Thursday.
BAE Systems and EADS said on Wednesday they were in advanced talks to create an industry giant that would overtake rival Boeing in sales and contend with defence cutbacks in Europe and the United States.
"There will be a completely normal governance", the source said, adding that according to the plans - which may be finalized within the next two weeks - no government will get a board seat.
However, the size of stakes held by individual shareholders would be limited, the source said. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze)
LONDON, (Reuters) – - Chancellor Philip Hammond appears to be on track to meet his first budget deficit target after a strong tax payments in January, reflecting the economy's resilient response to last year's Brexit vote.
LONDON/BRUSSELS Britain's plan to free Royal Bank of Scotland from an obligation to sell more than 300 branches risks a clash with the European Commission weeks before the government is due to start formal talks to leave the trading bloc.