LONDON British defence contractor BAE Systems (BAES.L) has signed a three-year deal with Japan Airlines (9201.T) to provide maintenance support for the carrier's commercial aircraft fleet, the company said on Monday.

The deal, whose value was not disclosed, will see BAE's United States-based commercial aircraft solutions business provide repairs, spares and modifications to the aircraft electronic systems of Japan Airlines's Boeing (BA.N) 737-800, 767 and 777 planes.

BAE, which traditionally supports military air forces, is chasing commercial opportunities to make up for falling defence spend from the U.S. and Europe. It signed an aircraft maintenance deal with Australian low-cost carrier Tigerair on October 1.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; editing by James Davey)