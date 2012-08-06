European shares fall as HSBC leads financials lower
LONDON European equities slipped in early trading on Tuesday, with HSBC leading the regional banking index lower after reporting a 62 percent slump in its annual pre-tax profit.
LONDON Britain's BAE Systems (BAES.L) on Monday said its U.S. unit BAE Systems Inc had won a contract to upgrade South Korea's fleet of more than 130 F-16 fighter jets.
BAE said the exact value of the project was still being negotiated but that it is expected to be worth in excess of $1 billion, the lion's share of which will go to Europe's largest defence contractor.
"This is a strategic international win for us, significantly expanding our aircraft upgrade and modification business," said Dave Herr, president of BAE Systems Support Solutions.
BAE Systems beat U.S. defence group Lockheed Martin (LMT.N) in the competition for the contract to upgrade the jets, which are a variant of Lockheed's F-16 built by Korea Aerospace Industries.
Under the terms of the deal, BAE will install new computers and operating systems in the jets along with other work.
The work will be performed primarily at BAE Systems' facilities in Fort Walton Beach, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and Warner Robins, Georgia.
Work will also be conducted at the company's aviation hangers in Mojave, California and Crestview, Florida.
(Reporting by Rhys Jones; editing by Paul Sandle)
Feb 21 Eurozone private sector and manufacturing growth unexpectedly accelerated to near a six-year high in February and job creation reached its fastest since August 2007, propelled by strong demand and optimism about the future, a survey found.
LONDON Britons are now more concerned about the economy than they are about terrorism or immigration, a survey showed on Tuesday, another sign that consumers are feeling increasingly worried about Britain's decision to leave the European Union.