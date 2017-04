A sign adorns a hangar at the BAE Systems facility at Salmesbury, near Preston, northern England March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON British defence company BAE Systems (BAES.L) said it won a 118 million pound contract to build engineering and training facilities for Britain's fleet of F-35 Lightning II fighter jets.

BAE said that it was awarded the contract by Lockheed Martin (LMT.N), the primary contractor on the F-35 project, and it would build the facilities at RAF Marham in Norfolk, eastern England.

Britain's first F-35 jet is due to arrive in 2018.

BAE also works on the F-35 project, building the aircraft's rear fuselage.

