LONDON British defence company BAE Systems (BAES.L) said it secured a A$200 million (115.73 million pounds) contract to extend maintenance on Australia's Hawk MK127 fighter fleet until 2020.

The world's third-largest defence contractor by revenue, BAE said on Wednesday that the servicing deal for the 33 aircraft potentially could be further extended until 2026.

The company has supported the Royal Australian Air Force's Hawk jets since 2001.

