LONDON British defence company BAE Systems (BAES.L) said it remained on track to report annual earnings in line with its guidance, even as it reported several impairment charges.

BAE Systems said on Monday that it would take a goodwill impairment charge of 70 million pounds against its South African Land Systems business, which it recently agreed to sell.

In the U.S., it said it would take a 30 million pound charge from its commercial shipbuilding programmes, having already taken 12 million pounds at its half-year results.

"At this time, and in aggregate, the year's earnings outlook for the group remains unchanged," the company said in its statement.

BAE warned in February that earnings would fall by 5 to 10 percent this year from the 1.9 billion pound level in 2013, due to U.S. spending cuts and the non-recurring benefit from the settlement of the Salam deal with Saudi Arabia.

BAE is due to report 2014 results on Feb. 19.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)