LONDON BAE Systems (BAES.L), the world's third-largest defence contractor by revenue, reported slightly higher half-year earnings and said it was on track to meet its forecast for 2016 earnings to rise by between 5 percent and 10 percent.

The British-based company posted underlying earnings per share (EPS) of 17.4 pence for the six months ended June 30, in line with a consensus forecast, and compared to the 17.1 pence level it reported last year.

BAE reiterated guidance that its 2016 performance would be weighted to the second-half of the year, and said that it did not expect any material impact on near-term trading from Britain's vote in June to leave the EU.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)