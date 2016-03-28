A sign adorns a hangar at the BAE Systems facility at Salmesbury, near Preston, northern England March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON British defence company BAE Systems (BAES.L) has won a contract worth nearly 300 million pounds to provide in-service support to the Royal Air Force's fleet of fast jet training aircraft, the Ministry of Defence said on Monday.

The five-year contract will include design advice and modification on the 'Hawk' aircraft, and will safeguard around 675 jobs at BAE and maintenance partner Babcock International (BAB.L), the ministry said.

Separately, Rolls-Royce (RR.L) was awarded a 79 million pound contract to provide support and maintenance for the Hawk aircraft's engines, the ministry said.

(Reporting by William James; editing by Jason Neely)