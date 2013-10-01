LONDON BAE Systems (BAES.L) has signed a five-year deal to maintain Australian low-cost carrier Tigerair's fleet of Airbus A320 planes, marking the first major commercial aircraft maintenance contract win for the British defence firm.

The contract enables BAE, which traditionally supports military air forces, to enter the aircraft maintenance market dominated by the likes of Lufthansa Technik (LHAG.DE) and MTU Aero Engines (MTXGn.DE), analysts said.

"This is a new thrust for them," said Societe Generale analyst Zafar Khan. "It's part of the wider objective of diversifying away from defence to do more civil work."

BAE has said that it wants to chase commercial opportunities and expand in niche markets such as cyber security to help it cope with falling defence spend from its biggest customers in the U.S. and Europe.

Tigerair said it awarded the base maintenance contract, whose value was not disclosed, based on BAE's long track record of supplying aircraft support to the Australian Defence Force.

"This is our first major commercial aircraft maintenance contract and we are pleased to be providing capability for a major Australian domestic airline," said BAE's Australia Aerospace Director Steven Drury.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; editing by Kate Holton)