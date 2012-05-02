WASHINGTON Britain's BAE Systems Plc (BAES.L) on Wednesday said it would temporarily lay off 210 of 1,250 workers at its York, Pennsylvania, plant for about 30 days this summer due to a delay in a fiscal 2012 contract award for upgrades to the Army's M2 Bradley Fighting Vehicles.

The furlough would last from mid-July through mid-August, the company said, adding that the move reflected "the normal ebbs and flows of the business" and was due to expected delays in delivery of certain materials needed to do the work.

"BAE Systems deeply regrets having to temporarily reduce its workforce, but these measures are necessitated by the current business environment," said spokesman Brian Roehrkasse.

BAE said the temporarily layoff would last four weeks for salaried employees, and about three weeks for union workers affected by the move. It said it intended to recall all 210 employees after the layoff ended.

The company said the temporary layoff was not related to a broader discussion about the future of the facility given the U.S. Army's plans to halt work on Bradley combat vehicles from 2014 to 2015 -- a move the company is still hoping to see reversed by U.S. lawmakers during the fiscal 2013 budget process.

(Reporting By Andrea Shalal-Esa)