Actor Daniel Day-Lewis poses as he arrives for the British Academy of Film and Arts (BAFTA) awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Damian Lewis and his wife Helen McCrory pose as they arrive for the British Academy of Film and Arts (BAFTA) awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON Daniel Day-Lewis won the BAFTA award for leading actor on Sunday for the title role in Steven Spielberg's "Lincoln".

Day-Lewis had already won a Golden Globe and other prestigious U.S. awards for the role. He is also nominated for what would be his third Oscar.

