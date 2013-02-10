Late actor Heston's insult of judge helps upend murder conviction
NEW YORK A decades-old feud between a Philadelphia judge and the late actor Charlton Heston may have helped a Pennsylvania man get his 1998 murder conviction overturned on Tuesday.
LONDON Daniel Day-Lewis won the BAFTA award for leading actor on Sunday for the title role in Steven Spielberg's "Lincoln".
Day-Lewis had already won a Golden Globe and other prestigious U.S. awards for the role. He is also nominated for what would be his third Oscar.
A British songwriter and guitarist has sued U2, claiming the band stole one of his works for a song on its blockbuster 1991 album "Achtung Baby."
LOS ANGELES An accountant for the Academy Awards botched the meticulous procedure for announcing the Oscar for best picture when he handed victory to "La La Land" before declaring "Moonlight" the real winner, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) said on Monday.