LONDON Ben Affleck's "Argo" won the BAFTA award for best film on Sunday, extending a winning run that has given it strong momentum as the Oscars loom.

"Argo", a drama about the rescue of American hostages in Iran in 1979, had already won best movie drama at the Golden Globes and several other prestigious U.S. trophies.

(Reporting By Estelle Shirbon, editing by Paul Casciato)