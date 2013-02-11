LONDON Here is a list of winners in the main categories at the BAFTAs, Britain's top film awards, which took place in London on Sunday.
BEST FILM: "Argo"
OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM: "Skyfall"
BEST DIRECTOR: Ben Affleck for "Argo"
LEADING ACTOR: Daniel Day-Lewis in "Lincoln"
LEADING ACTRESS: Emmanuelle Riva in "Amour"
SUPPORTING ACTOR: Christoph Waltz in "Django Unchained"
SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Anne Hathaway in "Les Miserables"
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY: Quentin Tarantino for "Django Unchained"
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY: David O. Russell for "Silver Linings Playbook"
FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE: "Amour"
ORIGINAL MUSIC: "Skyfall"
CINEMATOGRAPHY: "Life of Pi"
(Reporting by Estelle Shirbon, editing by Paul Casciato)