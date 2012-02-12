LONDON Black-and-white turned to gold for silent movie "The Artist" at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) awards on Sunday with wins for best film, director and leading actor, while Meryl Streep walked off with the prize for leading actress.

Following is a list of winners of the main awards, handed out during a televised ceremony. The BAFTAs are Britain's top movie honours and the most prestigious industry awards outside of the United States.

BEST FILM: "The Artist"

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM: "Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy"

DIRECTOR: Michel Hazanavicius for The Artist

LEADING ACTOR: Jean Dujardin in The Artist

LEADING ACTRESS: Meryl Streep in "The Iron Lady"

SUPPORTING ACTOR: Christopher Plummer in "Beginners"

SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Octavia Spencer in "The Help"

OUTSTANDING BRITISH DEBUT: "Tyrannosaur"

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE: "The Skin I Live In"

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY: Michel Hazanavicius for The Artist

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY: Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy

DOCUMENTARY: "Senna"

ANIMATED FILM: "Rango"

(Reporting by Estelle Shirbon, editing by Paul Casciato)