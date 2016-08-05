DUBAI Bahrain's Gulf Air said on Friday that one of its aircraft suffered an engine failure shortly after take-off from the Philippines but landed again in Manila and all passengers onboard were safely evacuated.

"Gulf Air confirms that it's flight number GF155 from Manila to Bahrain this morning 5th August 2016 suffered from an engine failure in one of the engines right after take off at 1305 Manila local time," the Bahraini airline said on Twitter.

"The aircraft landed safely and all passengers disembarked the aircraft. The aircraft is now attended by engineers and shall resume back to Bahrain once inspected fully."

On Wednesday, an Emirates jetliner arriving from India caught fire after a hard landing in Dubai. One firefighter died in the fire that followed, which brought the world's busiest international airport to a halt for several hours.

