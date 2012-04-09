DUBAI Seven Bahraini policemen were wounded, three of them seriously, when a home-made bomb exploded on Monday, an Interior Ministry spokesman said, during a protest near the capital calling for the release of an activist on a two-month hunger strike.

Protesters threw petrol bombs at riot police to lure officers into Eker, a Shi'ite village outside the capital Manama, before the explosion was set-off, the spokesman said.

"We consider this an act of terrorism," the spokesman said of the explosion.

On Sunday, Bahrain ruled out extraditing jailed Bahraini political activist Abdulhadi al-Khawaja, also a Danish citizen, despite a request from Denmark to hand him over because his health was worsening after the two-month hunger strike.

Daily protests to demand his freedom have been taking place across the Gulf Arab state, which crushed protests mostly by majority Shi'ite Muslims against the Sunni royal family last year.

