MANAMA A blast caused by a homemade bomb on a highway west of Bahrain's capital Manama caused minor injuries to several policemen, the Gulf Arab kingdom's Interior Ministry said on Tuesday, without giving further details.

Bahrain has been grappling with unrest by majority Shi'ite Muslims over the past three years demanding political reform and an end to what they see as discrimination.

They have staged regular protests as well as attacks on security forces using homemade bombs.

