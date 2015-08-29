Policemen and EOD officials are seen at the bomb blast site where one police officer was killed late Friday evening in Budaiya west of Manama, Bahrain, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

DUBAI A "terrorist blast" in a Shi'ite village in Bahrain killed a policeman on Friday, the country's interior ministry said.

"One policeman killed in the terrorist blast in Karana village," it said on its Twitter account, giving no further details.

Bahrain, home to the U.S. Navy's Fifth Fleet, was swept by unrest during the 2011 "Arab Spring" uprisings when majority Shi'ites, complaining of discrimination, demanded political reforms. The Sunni-led government denies discrimination.

Since then there have been sporadic protests and a growing number of bomb attacks.

