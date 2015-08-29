DUBAI A "terrorist blast" in a Shi'ite village in Bahrain killed a policeman on Friday, the country's interior ministry said.
"One policeman killed in the terrorist blast in Karana village," it said on its Twitter account, giving no further details.
Bahrain, home to the U.S. Navy's Fifth Fleet, was swept by unrest during the 2011 "Arab Spring" uprisings when majority Shi'ites, complaining of discrimination, demanded political reforms. The Sunni-led government denies discrimination.
Since then there have been sporadic protests and a growing number of bomb attacks.
