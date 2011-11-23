MANAMA Bahrain's security forces used excessive force to suppress protests earlier this year, an inquiry commission said on Wednesday, and urged a review of sentences handed down by authorities against those it held responsible for the turmoil.

The panel, led by Egyptian-American international law expert Cherif Bassiouni, was formed and funded by Bahrain's government five months ago to investigate any crimes committed during the worst unrest seen in the island kingdom since sectarian-tinged political violence shook Bahrain in the mid-1990s.

Confessions were extracted under duress and detainees were tortured, Bassiouni said in a speech delivered at the palace of Bahrain's King Hamad, adding that while 35 were killed, including five security personnel.

