Two British medics who joined Islamic State killed in Iraq - BBC
LONDON Two British medics who abandoned studies in Sudan to join Islamic State with a group of other students have been killed in fighting in Iraq, the BBC reported on Wednesday.
DUBAI A Bahrain court sentenced 17 people to 15 years in prison on Sunday after convicting them of trying to kill four policemen with a homemade bomb during political unrest last year.
The attackers planted the bomb in a roadblock formed of tyres, palm tree trunks and garbage bins, and detonated it when a police patrol approached, state news agency BNA quoted prosecutor Mamdouh Al-Maawda as saying.
The four policemen were seriously hurt and burned during the attack in April 2012, BNA reported.
The tiny island kingdom has been plagued by sometimes violent street protests since pro-democracy protests led by its Shi'ite Muslim majority erupted in early 2011.
Also on Sunday, a group of people attacked a diesel tanker with Molotov cocktails, BNA quoted police as saying. Civil defence personnel extinguished the flames before they reached the diesel cargo.
ATHENS Thousands of people protested in central Athens on Wednesday against new austerity measures that the Greek government and its lenders have been discussing in an effort to conclude a drawn-out bailout review and unlock funds for the country.
MOSUL, Iraq U.S.-backed Iraqi army units on Wednesday took control of the last major road out of western Mosul that had been in Islamic State's hands, trapping the militants in a shrinking area within the city, a general and residents said.