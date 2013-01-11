Explosion, gunfire reported at hospital in Afghan capital Kabul
KABUL An explosion and gunfire were reported near a military hospital in the Afghan capital, Kabul, close to the U.S. embassy, officials said on Wednesday.
DUBAI At least 13 people were killed in a fire that broke out in a labour camp in the Bahraini capital Manama on Friday, the civil defence department said.
Hundreds of thousands of foreign labourers, mainly from the Asian subcontinent, work in the island kingdom, one of six oil-producing Gulf Arab states that rely heavily on foreign labour.
The Bahrain News Agency quoted the acting head of civil defence as saying that firefighters had found the bodies of 13 people inside the three-storey building.
One firefighter was injured and several people were rescued from the that fire broke out on Friday afternoon, he said.
An investigation into the cause of the fire has started.
(Reporting by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia has no plans to cut diplomatic ties with North Korea after a rise in tensions that led to reciprocal travel bans after the half-brother of the North's leader was killed in Kuala Lumpur, Prime Minister Najib Razak said on Wednesday.
BEIJING Japan needs to get over its anxiety about China, face the fact that its big neighbour is becoming revitalised and move the relationship forward instead of backward, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Wednesday.