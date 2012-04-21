DUBAI Bahraini police fired teargas to break up a protest in a Shi'ite district outside Manama on Saturday, during Bahrain's Formula One Grand Prix, and protesters responded with petrol bombs.

"Protesters were at a roundabout in Diraz and police tried to move them by firing teargas. They started throwing petrol bombs back at them," a Reuters witness said.

He said there were up to 150 protesters, who had taken part in a march of several thousand earlier for democratic reforms and against Formula One, and around 50 riot policemen in jeeps.

