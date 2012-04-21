Bahrain says foils attempt by suspects in jail break to flee to Iran
DUBAI Bahrain said on Thursday it had foiled an attempt by "terrorist fugitives" wanted in connection with a January prison break to flee by sea to Iran.
DUBAI Bahraini police fired teargas to break up a protest in a Shi'ite district outside Manama on Saturday, during Bahrain's Formula One Grand Prix, and protesters responded with petrol bombs.
"Protesters were at a roundabout in Diraz and police tried to move them by firing teargas. They started throwing petrol bombs back at them," a Reuters witness said.
He said there were up to 150 protesters, who had taken part in a march of several thousand earlier for democratic reforms and against Formula One, and around 50 riot policemen in jeeps.
DUBAI A bomb exploded on a main thoroughfare on the outskirts of the Bahraini capital Manama on Sunday damaged several cars but caused no injuries, in what the interior ministry described as a "terrorist" act.
DUBAI An off-duty policeman was shot dead in Bahrain on Sunday in what the interior ministry called a "terrorist act," state news agency BNA reported.