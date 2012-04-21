A parliament member from Bahrain's main opposition party Al-Wefaq Jassim Hussain (R) speaks to the media as Bahrain International Circuit chairman Zayed Al Zayani (L) looks on during a visit to the circuit in Sakhir, south of Manama April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Force India Formula One team's deputy principal Bob Fernley is seen at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, south of Manama April 20, 2012. The Force India Formula One team will limit their involvement in second practice for the Bahrain Grand Prix on Friday and may skip the session altogether for safety reasons, Fernley told reporters. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Force India Formula One driver Nico Hulkenberg of Germany drives during the first practice session of the Bahrain F1 Grand Prix at the Sakhir circuit in Manama April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Crisp

Formula One commercial supremo Bernie Ecclestone (3rd R) walks on the paddock with Crown Prince Sheikh Salman bin Hamad al-Khalifa (3rd L) and a government delegation after the second practice session of the Bahrain F1 Grand Prix at the Sakhir circuit in Manama April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Red Bull Formula One driver Mark Webber of Australia prepares to stop for a pit stop practice during the first practice session of the Bahrain F1 Grand Prix at the Sakhir circuit in Manama April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Protesters are seen taking shelter inside a home as riot police patrol the streets during an anti-government rally in Manama April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters photographer Ahmed Jadallah and protesters react after police used a flashbang sound grenade during an anti-government rally demanding the release of human rights activist Abdulhadi al-Khawaja in Manama April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

An anti-government protester pulls Zaynab al-Khawaja, daughter of Bahrain human rights activist Abdulhadi al-Khawaja, as riot-police arrive in the main market in the capital Manama during an anti-government and anti-F1 protest, April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

A protester walks through teargas released by riot police during clashes after the rally by Bahrain's main opposition party Al Wefaq in Budaiya, west of Manama, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

A protester runs through teargas fired by riot police during clashes after the rally by Bahrain's main opposition party Al Wefaq in Budaiya, west of Manama, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Protesters move pieces of wooden furniture to create road blocks during clashes after the rally by Bahrain's main opposition party Al Wefaq in Budaiya, west of Manama, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Protesters, wearing t-shirts with an image of Bahraini human rights activist Abdulhadi Al-Khawaja, shout anti-government slogans as they protest during a rally by Bahrain's main opposition party Al Wefaq in Budaiya, west of Manama, April 20, 2012. Pro-democracy protesters clashed with police in Bahrain's capital Manama on Friday as the Grand Prix event, a showcase for the Gulf state, got underway. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

MANAMA Formula One drivers will race in Bahrain on Sunday while rage boils on the streets outside, among protesters who denounce the Grand Prix as a gaudy spectacle by a ruling family that crushed Arab Spring demonstrations last year.

Demonstrators hurling petrol bombs have clashed nightly with police this week, and security forces responded with teargas, rubber bullets and birdshot.

The death of 36-year-old protester Salah Abbas Habib - found sprawled on a rooftop on Saturday after overnight clashes - provides more fuel for outrage among a Shi'ite Muslim majority that complains of being marginalised by ruling Sunnis.

His funeral could be held on Sunday if his family recovers his body, setting the stage for riots on race day.

The luxury sporting event is the government's chance to prove that life has gone back to normal in the island kingdom after security concerns over anti-government demonstrations forced last year's race to be cancelled.

Bahrain, a close military ally of the United States, is the only one of the Gulf monarchies to have been seriously threatened by Arab Spring protests that brought down the rulers of Tunisia, Egypt, Libya and Yemen since the start of 2011.

"Our initial demands were to elect a new government but after the disgusting abuse we received, all the people are asking for is for the regime to fall," said protester Ahmed Madani during a march of 7,000 people on Saturday.

Some banners held up during the march depicted Formula One race car drivers as riot police beating up protesters.

"STUFF THAT REALLY MATTERS"

The violence outside has had virtually no impact within the sealed bubble of Formula One, apart from a few staff of two teams who witnessed a petrol bomb-throwing incident.

Red Bull's world champion Sebastian Vettel, who starts at pole position, said shortly after arrival on Thursday that he thought much of what was being reported was hype.

He looked forward to getting in the car and dealing with the "stuff that really matters - tyre temperatures, cars".

But nightly TV images of streets ablaze with clouds of smoke and teargas are an embarrassment for Formula One and the global brands that lavish it with sponsorship. Thomson Reuters, parent company of Reuters, is a sponsor of the Williams Formula One team.

Jean Todt, president of Formula One's governing body, the International Automobile Federation, broke a media silence on Saturday to say he was sorry "about what has been reported".

"I am not sure that all that has been reported corresponds to the reality of what is happening in this country," he added.

The Bahrain government says it has enacted reforms after cracking down on demonstrators last year while revolts were sweeping across the Arab world.

King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa, who will attend Sunday's race, said in a statement overnight that he wanted "to make clear my personal commitment to reform and reconciliation in our great country. The door is always open for sincere dialogue amongst all our people."

Bahrain's government is thought to have spent $40 million to host the event. While motor sports journalists have been invited to cover it, reporters from Reuters and some other news organisations who normally write about Middle East politics have been denied visas.

Hackers brought down the F1 website intermittently on Friday and defaced another site, f1-racers.net, to support what they described as the Bahraini people's struggle against oppression.

The race has drawn more than 100,000 visitors and generated over $500 million in spending. It has been a symbol of pride for the ruling royal family since Crown Prince Sheikh Salman bin Hamad al-Khalifa brought the first Formula One Grand Prix to the region in 2004.

The continued hunger strike of Abdulhadi al-Khawaja, one of 14 men jailed for leading last year's uprising, is further inflaming the street and his health has entered a critical stage after over 70 days. His family says he stopped taking water on Friday, raising fears for his life.

Foreign Minister Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa said on Twitter: "I wish the hunger striker comes back to his senses. Nobody wants him to die."

(Writing by Isabel Coles and Andrew Hammond in Dubai; Editing by Peter Graff)