British Airways owner IAG to buy back shares after solid results
LONDON British Airways owner IAG reported operating profit in line with expectations on Friday, and said it would increase cash returns to shareholders through a stock buyback.
DUBAI Investcorp Corp INVB.BH, a Bahraini alternative investment manager, on Monday said it acquired U.K.-based education firm GL Education Group for an undisclosed amount.
Investcorp, which once floated luxury brands Gucci GUCG.PK and Tiffany & Co (TIF.N), said it bought the company from Veronis Suhler Stevenson, a private equity and debt capital firm focused mainly on education, media and information sectors.
GL Education, earlier called Granada Learning Group, is a provider of tools and services to enhance educational capabilities among children. It runs two units, GL Assessment and GL Performance.
Investcorp is looking to spend more than $400 million on stakes in companies in Turkey and in the Gulf Arab states in the next two years through its $1 billion Gulf Opportunities Fund I which is 50 per cent invested so far in four deals, a senior executive told Reuters in November.
The company reported a 90 percent drop in half-year profits hit by declining hedge fund revenues.
(Reporting by Mirna Sleiman; Writing by Dinesh Nair)
LONDON Insurer and asset manager Standard Life posted a forecast-beating 9 percent rise in 2016 operating profit, helped by increasing client diversification, it said on Friday.
VIENNA Austria may broaden a lawsuit against Airbus and the Eurofighter consortium to U.S. and British courts, alleging wilful deception and fraud linked to its 2003 order for jet fighters worth nearly 2 billion euro (1.69 billion pounds).