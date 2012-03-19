DUBAI Investcorp Corp INVB.BH, a Bahraini alternative investment manager, on Monday said it acquired U.K.-based education firm GL Education Group for an undisclosed amount.

Investcorp, which once floated luxury brands Gucci GUCG.PK and Tiffany & Co (TIF.N), said it bought the company from Veronis Suhler Stevenson, a private equity and debt capital firm focused mainly on education, media and information sectors.

GL Education, earlier called Granada Learning Group, is a provider of tools and services to enhance educational capabilities among children. It runs two units, GL Assessment and GL Performance.

Investcorp is looking to spend more than $400 million on stakes in companies in Turkey and in the Gulf Arab states in the next two years through its $1 billion Gulf Opportunities Fund I which is 50 per cent invested so far in four deals, a senior executive told Reuters in November.

The company reported a 90 percent drop in half-year profits hit by declining hedge fund revenues.

