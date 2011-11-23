MANAMA There is no clear no evidence linking Iran to the unrest that swept Bahrain, the head of a government-commissioned inquiry into the anti-government protests by mainly Shi'ite Muslims and the kingdom's crackdown on them said on Wednesday.

"The evidence presented to the committee regarding the role of the Islamic Republic of Iran on internal events in Bahrain did not reveal a clear link between...events that took place in Bahrain and an Iranian role," said Cherif Bassiouni.

Bassiouni leads a group of international law experts the kingdom funded to investigate protests led by Shi'ites and the government's crushing of them. He was speaking as he delivered his findings to Bahrain's king.

Bahrain's rulers had suggested the protests were fomented by Shi'ite Iran among its Bahraini co-religionists in order to expand its influence in the Gulf.

