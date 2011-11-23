MANAMA Bahrain's king said on Wednesday that officials involved in abuses during a crackdown on anti-government protests that swept the kingdom would be held accountable and replaced.

King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa was speaking at the release of a report by international law experts the kingdom commissioned to investigate the protests, led by the country's Shi'ite majority, which Bahrain crushed in March.

"We must reform our laws to bring them in line with international standards," he added.

(Joseph Logan)