Stampede at Angolan stadium kills 17, injures scores
LUANDA At least 17 people died and scores were injured in a stampede at an Angolan football match on Friday when hundreds of supporters stormed the stadium gates, a medical official said.
MANAMA Bahrain's king said on Wednesday that officials involved in abuses during a crackdown on anti-government protests that swept the kingdom would be held accountable and replaced.
King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa was speaking at the release of a report by international law experts the kingdom commissioned to investigate the protests, led by the country's Shi'ite majority, which Bahrain crushed in March.
"We must reform our laws to bring them in line with international standards," he added.
(Joseph Logan)
SEOUL China has expelled 32 South Korean Christian missionaries, a Korean government official said on Saturday, amid diplomatic tension between the two countries over the planned deployment of a U.S. missile defence system in the South.
WASHINGTON The U.S. call for NATO partners to step up funding for the transatlantic alliance is "a fair demand," German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday after what she called a positive first meeting with Defense Secretary James Mattis.