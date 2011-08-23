DUBAI The Gulf Arab state of Bahrain has recognised the rebel National Transitional Council as the sole representative of the people of Libya, Bahrain's state news agency said on Tuesday.

Given "recent developments in Libya," the Kingdom of Bahrain said the council was "the sole legitimate representative of the brotherly Libyan people, wishes Libya to achieve prosperity, progress and stability, development and reconstruction."

Rebels fighting against the rule of Muammar Gaddafi swept into Tripoli two days ago and are fighting to seize the city.

(Reporting by Isabel Coles; Editing by Angus MacSwan)