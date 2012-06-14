MANAMA A Bahrain appeals court convicted nine medics on Thursday for their role in last year's pro-democracy uprising, and acquitted nine others, in a controversial case that has drawn international criticism of the U.S.-allied Gulf Arab state.

A military court sentenced the 20 medics, who are all Shi'ite, in September to terms of between five and 15 years on charges including theft of medical equipment, occupying a hospital and incitement to topple the state.

The court gave Ali al-Ekry, a senior orthopaedic surgeon who worked at the Salmaniya hospital in Manama, a five-year sentence and Ibrahim al-Dimistani three years. Seven others were handed sentences ranging from one month to one year.

The verdicts follow an earlier trial in a separate court, which also gave jail terms of 15 years to two medics not involved in Thursday's proceedings. Those defendants are believed to have left the country or gone into hiding.

"This is an unjust ruling, they are innocent. They should be trying the authorities, not these doctors," said Tewfik Dhaif, 53, uncle of two of men who were sentenced on Thursday.

"These are the elite doctors in this country. We have 15 doctors in my family, most of the people they have treated were Al Khalifa's," he said, referring to Bahrain's ruling family.

The Sunni Al Khalifa family crushed a protest movement led by members of the Shi'ite majority that erupted last year after revolts in Egypt and Tunisia, arresting thousands and instituting military trials during a period of martial law.

The doctors, who were released last year after an outcry over allegations of torture during detention, were not present during the brief court session.

