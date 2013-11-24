DUBAI A Bahraini court on Sunday sentenced 12 people to 10 years in jail over a firebomb attack on a police patrol in which one policeman suffered multiple burns, state news agency BNA said.

Another person was given three years and four other suspects were cleared, BNA said.

The public prosecution said the suspects had prepared firebombs "with the intention to kill any policeman they could reach".

BNA said they approached the anti-riot police and "threw burning bottles at their patrol ... which caused one policemen to suffer multiple burns".

Bahrain, home of the U.S. Fifth Fleet, has seen frequent protests by members of its Shi'ite Muslim majority. In February 2011 authorities quelled a Shi'ite-led uprising demanding reforms and more share in running a country ruled by the Sunni al-Khalifa dynasty.

In August Bahrain's King Hamad toughened penalties in anti-terrorism laws and authorities have stepped up a campaign against the Shi'ite opposition, charging the head of the main Shi'ite opposition group with insulting the interior ministry.

Last year two Bahraini policemen were jailed for seven years each for beating to death a Shi'ite opposition activist in custody. Opposition media later reported that an appeals court reduced the sentence to three years in jail.

Bahrain's Shi'ites have long complained of entrenched discrimination in areas such as employment and public services, which the Sunni-led government denies.

