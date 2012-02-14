Here is a look back at Bahrain on the first anniversary of the pro-democracy uprising in the Gulf Arab kingdom.

February 14, 2011 - Anti-government "Day of Rage" inspired by popular upheavals in Egypt and Tunisia. One protester is killed. The next day another person dies when police clash with mourners at the protester's funeral.

February 17 - Bahrain police storm Pearl Roundabout, the focal point of protests, on a Manama square, to clear activists camped out there. At least seven people are killed.

February 21 - Bahrain cancels Formula One motor race due to have been held on March 13. Crown Prince Sheikh Salman bin Hamad al-Khalifa says "the country's entire attention is focused on building a new national dialogue for Bahrain".

March 3 - Tensions turn into clashes between Sunni and Shi'ite Muslims, the first direct confrontation between the two communities since February's large-scale protests.

March 14 - Around 1,000 Saudi troops are deployed in Bahrain at the ruling family's request to protect government facilities after mainly Shi'ite protesters overrun police and block roads.

-- The United Arab Emirates says it will send 500 police.

March 15 - Bahrain declares martial law.

March 16 - Bahraini forces crack down on protesters, clearing hundreds from the camp that had become their symbol.

-- Military imposes a curfew across most parts of Manama and bans all public gatherings across the island state.

April 7 - Crown prince says he is committed to reform but warns there will be "no leniency" for those who try to divide the kingdom.

May 31 - King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa calls for talks on reform involving all parties "without preconditions".

June 1 - Bahrain lifts state of emergency.

June 11 - Up to 10,000 people attend rally for political reforms in first large demonstration since the state crushed the democracy protest movement.

June 15 - Formula One's governing body formally strikes Bahrain Grand Prix off 2011 calendar.

July 2 - Talks between opposition and pro-government groups begin with aim of healing deep rifts opened during the protests. In all, there are 300 participants in the dialogue and just 35 of them are from opposition.

July 17 - Wefaq says it plans to pull out of dialogue set up by the government as its views are not being taken seriously.

August 15 - Bahrain criticises decision by Wefaq to boycott September parliamentary by-elections, saying the move would not help foster democracy.

September 24 - Fewer than one in five voters cast ballots in the by-elections as Shi'ite majority boycotts polls in protest against crackdown. Wefaq, the mainly Shi'ite and largest opposition party, walks out of 18 seats.

October 13 - Five groups including Wefaq and secular Waad party, in a defiant show of unity, jointly denounce Sunni-ruled island as a police state and pledge to keep up pro-democracy campaign with peaceful rallies.

November 23 - A government-appointed fact-finding commission of international lawyers reports that Bahrain's security forces used excessive power to suppress pro-democracy rallies, including torture and coerced confessions.

-- It says 3,000 people were detained, over 4,000 lost their jobs, and hundreds were maltreated in detention.

January 15, 2012 - King announces constitutional amendments, giving parliament more powers of scrutiny.

February 13 - Protesters march in Manama, trying to retake Pearl Roundabout, since renamed al-Farouq Junction. They head down the main highway into Manama before police stop them with tear gas and rubber bullets.

February 14 - Activists try again, one year on from the start of the protests, to symbolically retake the roundabout.

