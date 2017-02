DUBAI Hundreds of Bahraini protesters clashed with riot police on Monday after the funeral of a protester who was found dead at the weekend, a Reuters witness said.

Protesters threw petrol bombs and stones at a police station in the district of al-Bilad al-Qadeem in the capital Manama after 15,000 people took part in the funeral of Salah Abbas Habib, whose body was found riddled with birdshot pellets the day after he was involved in a clash with police.

Police fired teargas and sound grenades.

(Reporting by Hamad Mohammed; Writing by Andrew Hammond)