DUBAI Tens of thousands of mainly Shi'ite Bahrainis protested outside the capital Manama on Friday against the possible unification of Gulf Arab countries, a Reuters witness said.

Arab heads of state met in Riyadh on Monday to discuss a call by Saudi King Abdullah to unite the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), but failed to agree on further integration. Talks on the matter are to resume later this year.

(Reporting by Hamad Mohammed; Writing by Rania El Gamal; Editing by Louise Ireland)