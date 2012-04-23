MANAMA The conflict in Bahrain will grow more violent if the government does not engage in political reforms a year after a pro-democracy uprising erupted in the Gulf Arab state, the leader of the main opposition party said on Monday.

"We want to sit down and talk to them, but they are refusing to enter a dialogue with us. They put obstacles and diversions to present a picture of reforms that actually only reconfirm and reinstate the dictatorship," Sheikh Ali Salman told Reuters in an interview.

"We have reached an impasse. This government is not serious about having a real dialogue, to listen to the demands of the Bahraini people and implement those demands which cannot be ignored," he said.

Salman was speaking a day after motor racing's Formula One race was run in Bahrain while rage boiled beyond the circuit among protesters who say the island's rulers should not have hosted the race after crushing Arab Spring demonstrations last year.

Delegations from Salman's Wefaq party met with a leading member of the ruling Al Khalifa family in recent months to look into ending a crisis that has slowed the economy and hit the Gulf state's reputation as a banking and tourism hub.

Protesters, mainly from the Shi'ite majority, have been demanding reforms that would give parliament full powers to legislate and form governments, though some in the opposition favour ditching the monarchy altogether.

Many clash nightly with riot police in an escalating conflict, throwing petrol bombs while police engulf neighbourhoods in teargas.

Thirty-five people had died by the time martial law ended in June but activists say the total has risen to over 80. The government disputes that figure.

The government has branded the opposition as lackeys of Iran with a Shi'ite sectarian agenda. Shi'ites are a majority of Bahrainis though some Sunnis back the opposition and some Shi'ites are with the government.

"Our demands are not born out of the Iranian revolution, what has the Iranian revolution got to do with a nation demanding what are only their rights?" Salman said. "We had the same demands before there was a revolution in Iran."

Salman said he was not worried about unity among the opposition, which has been divided over tactics as well as aims.

"If the deal was a true move to democracy, then I think we will get more of a consensus from the population... and this is what the regime needs to understand," he said, adding the conflict was set to get more violent.

"Petrol bombs only appeared after November and in recent months we have seen some bombings, though it's still not clear who carried them out," he said. "It's just logical that political deadlock will result in deeper instability."

