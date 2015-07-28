DUBAI The explosives used in a bombing that killed two policemen in Bahrain on Tuesday were similar to those recently seized by security forces after allegedly being smuggled from Iran, state news agency BNA reported.

"Early information suggests that the explosives used in today's terrorist attack are of the same type that were recently intercepted coming from Iran," BNA said.

Bahrain said on Saturday it had foiled an arms and explosives smuggling plot by two Bahrainis with ties to Iran, and it recalled its ambassador to Tehran.

(Reporting by Reem Shamseddine, writing by Sam Wilkin; Editing by Hugh Lawson)