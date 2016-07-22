Israel PM Netanyahu to meet with Trump on February 15 - White House
WASHINGTON Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet with President Donald Trump on Feb. 15 for talks covering a range of security issues, the White House said on Monday.
DOHA Bahrain said on Thursday it had dismantled an Iranian-linked cell plotting attacks on its territory, arresting five suspects after finding bomb-making materials, guns and knives in their houses.
The Gulf Arab kingdom has been beset by a growing rift between its Shi'ite Muslim majority and its Sunni rulers.
Police said the five men had received military training in Iran and Iraq, according to a statement by Bahrain's interior ministry. There was no immediate comment from Tehran or Baghdad.
Bahrain, home to the U.S. Navy's Fifth Fleet, frequently accuses Iran, a Shi'ite theocracy, of being behind bomb attacks targeting security services and fomenting Shi'ite protests.
Iran denies interfering in Bahrain, although it acknowledges support for opposition groups seeking greater rights for Bahrain's Shi'ites.
The Shi'ite community led Arab Spring protests in 2011 that were put down by the government with help from neighbouring Saudi Arabia.
Since June, Bahrain has taken a series of steps that activists describe as a renewed opposition crackdown, including arresting prominent activist Nabeel Rajab and stripping top Shi'ite cleric Isa Qassim of his citizenship.
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said on Tuesday that Bahrain's recent decision to dissolve the main opposition group, al-Wefaq, risked escalating tensions.
QUEBEC CITY/TORONTO A French-Canadian university student was the sole suspect in a shooting at a Quebec City mosque that killed six people and injured 17 others, Canadian authorities said on Monday, in what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called "a terrorist attack."
TEHRAN France vowed on Monday to defend Iran's nuclear deal, which U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to tear up, but said it was imperative Tehran abide strictly by the conditions of the accord.