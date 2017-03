MANAMA Bahrain's Interior Ministry said on Tuesday that a policeman killed in an explosion southwest of the capital Manama on Monday was a Jordanian officer in the country under a security exchange programme.

Corporal Ali Mohammed Ali was killed by a remote-controlled bomb while on duty in the village of Damistan, Bahrain's General Security chief said on the ministry's website, describing the attack as a "terrorist act."

(Reporting By Farishta Saeed; Writing by Noah Browning, editing by Sami Aboudi and John Stonestreet)