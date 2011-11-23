MANAMA Bahrain said on Wednesday that a human rights investigation it commissioned over anti-government protests led by members of the majority Shi'ite Muslim population, and crushed by security forces, showed five detainees had died due to torture.

In a statement, Bahrain's government said the inquiry, which it funded and facilitated, also showed abuses were not a result of official policy.

"Regrettably the report confirms that there have been instances of excessive forces and mistreatment of detainees, as well as five deaths as a result of torture," it said, adding: "The report does not confirm that there was a government policy of torture, mistreatment or using excessive force."

(Writing by Joseph Logan)