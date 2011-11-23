Stampede at Angolan stadium kills 17, injures scores
LUANDA At least 17 people died and scores were injured in a stampede at an Angolan football match on Friday when hundreds of supporters stormed the stadium gates, a medical official said.
MANAMA Bahrain said on Wednesday that a human rights investigation it commissioned over anti-government protests led by members of the majority Shi'ite Muslim population, and crushed by security forces, showed five detainees had died due to torture.
In a statement, Bahrain's government said the inquiry, which it funded and facilitated, also showed abuses were not a result of official policy.
"Regrettably the report confirms that there have been instances of excessive forces and mistreatment of detainees, as well as five deaths as a result of torture," it said, adding: "The report does not confirm that there was a government policy of torture, mistreatment or using excessive force."
(Writing by Joseph Logan)
SEOUL China has expelled 32 South Korean Christian missionaries, a Korean government official said on Saturday, amid diplomatic tension between the two countries over the planned deployment of a U.S. missile defence system in the South.
WASHINGTON The U.S. call for NATO partners to step up funding for the transatlantic alliance is "a fair demand," German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday after what she called a positive first meeting with Defense Secretary James Mattis.