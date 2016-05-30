Turkish warplanes kill 51 Islamic State militants in Syria - military statement
ANKARA Turkish warplanes killed 51 Islamic State militants in operations over the last 24 hours, the military said in a statement on Thursday.
DUBAI A Bahraini appeals court on Monday lengthened the prison term imposed on Sheikh Ali Salman, leader of the main Shi'ite Muslim opposition movement, to nine years from four, his Wefaq group said.
Bahrain's public prosecutor said the stiffer sentence related to "crimes of promoting change to the political system by force", according to the Sunni Muslim-ruled Gulf Arab monarchy's state news agency BNA.
Al-Wefaq denounced the decision against Salman, a Shi'ite cleric, as "provocative" and said it undermined any chance of resolving a political crisis in Bahrain tinged with sectarianism and bitter rivalries among regional powers.
Salman was sentenced in June to four years in prison for inciting unrest. Defence lawyers appealed in September, saying that prosecutors had presented as evidence excerpts of his speeches that were taken out of context.
Prosecutors responded with their own appeal asking the court to reverse Salman's earlier acquittal on more serious charges of seeking to overthrow the political system by force, according to rights group Amnesty International.
The court extended his prison term as a result.
Salman, head of the al-Wefaq Islamic Society, was arrested in December in a case that angered his followers and stirred unrest in the kingdom, which has a Shi'ite majority.
Bahrain, which hosts the U.S. Fifth Fleet, has experienced sporadic turmoil since a Shi'ite-led uprising in 2011 that demanded democratic reforms and a bigger role in government.
That revolt was put down with military assistance from neighbouring Saudi Arabia, which fears that Shi'ite arch-rival Iran is spreading its influence in the Arab world.
(Reporting by Sami Aboudi and Noah Browning; Editing by William Maclean and Mark Heinrich)
PHNOM PENH Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said on Thursday a law was being amended to stop anyone convicted of an offence from running for office for five years, effectively barring his main rival from elections.
BRUSSELS European Council President Donald Tusk, the chairman of EU leaders' meetings, called on Russia on Thursday to use its influence with rebels in east Ukraine to stop a recent spike in violence there.