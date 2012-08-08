TOKYO Bain Capital, behind the biggest investment in a Japanese firm by a private equity fund this year, expects its deals pipeline in the country to remain active, with individual transactions potentially up to $3 billion (1.9 billion pounds) in size.

"We have a number of deals in our pipeline, and it continues to be a pretty robust deal flow," David Gross-Loh, a managing director, said in an interview in Tokyo on Tuesday.

"There are pretty large deals as well. The price range (for potential deals) is anywhere between $500 million enterprise value up to $3 billion," Gross-Loh said.

Bain Capital, co-founded by Republican presidential hopeful Mitt Romney, competes with Carlyle Group (CG.O), TPG Capital TPG.UL and CVC Capital CVC.UL for deals in Japan.

The Boston-based private equity firm in June agreed to buy a 50 percent stake in a Japanese television shopping company Jupiter Shop Channel for about 100 billion yen. Its investments in Japan also include Domino's Pizza franchise in the country.

Gross-Loh said Bain Capital has a number of billion-dollar deals in the pipeline but none of them is imminent.

Some Japanese technology companies such as Renesas Electronics (6723.T) and Sharp Corp (6753.T) are in need of capital as their core businesses deteriorate, opening the door for private equity firms looking to invest, analysts say.

Bain Capital is not actively holding talks with any of the big Japanese technology firms, said Gross-Loh.

"We have made investments in these sectors, " he said. "We would have to look hard to make sure that we really believe there is a long-term chance for success and that business could be competitive on a global scale."

Sharp, Sony Corp and Panasonic have been knocked down by overseas competitors, particularly South Korea's Samsung Electronics.

Shares of Sharp have lost nearly three-quarters of their value since the start of the year. The cost of insuring its debt against default has been widening since February.

Bain Capital sees some opportunities in technology firms that are smaller in size, Gross-Loh said.

The buyout firm is also interested in the consumer retail sector as well as the healthcare industry, he said.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Ryan Woo)