Hilaria Baldwin (R) arrives to testify in the case against Genevieve Sabourin, the woman accused of stalking actor Alec Baldwin as she arrives for the trial at Manhattan Criminal court in New York, November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actor Alec Baldwin (R) departs after testifying in the trial against Genevieve Sabourin at Manhattan Criminal court in New York, November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Genevieve Sabourin, the woman accused of stalking actor Alec Baldwin speaks to the media during a break in her trial at Manhattan Criminal court in New York, November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

NEW YORK The woman accused of stalking Emmy-award winning actor Alec Baldwin and his wife was held in contempt of court during her trial on Wednesday after outbursts in a New York courtroom.

Judge Robert Mandelbaum had warned aspiring Canadian actress Genevieve Sabourin that he would throw her out of the courtroom on Tuesday after she interrupted testimony by Baldwin and his wife, Hilaria.

When her behaviour did not improve on Wednesday, he ordered her to spend 30 days in jail.

Sabourin, 41, is charged with 24 counts of harassment and stalking and could face up to a year in prison if convicted.

Baldwin, 55, was moved to tears during his testimony on Tuesday as he described Sabourin as "dangerous" and said she had ruined his engagement day when she showed up unannounced at his home.

During testimony at New York Criminal Court in lower Manhattan, Baldwin's wife said she was terrified of the Montreal actress, whom she said had harassed her on Twitter during her pregnancy.

Sabourin's lawyer argued that his client and Baldwin had a personal relationship and had exchanged emails for a year.

Baldwin won an Emmy, Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild awards for his role on NBC comedy series "30 Rock." He and his wife married in July 2012 and have a baby daughter.

(Reporting by Curtis Skinner and Patricia Reaney; Editing by Eric Kelsey)