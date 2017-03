LONDON British infrastructure company Balfour Beatty (BALF.L) said it has rejected a second proposal from rival Carillion (CLLN.L) to merge, citing the significant risks the deal would pose to its business.

The company said whilst it had carefully considered Carillion's proposal, it saw no strategic logic for the merger other than to enhance the earnings of the combined group.

