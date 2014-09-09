A Balfour Beatty construction worker walks onto a site in London in this file photo from August 10, 2009. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

LONDON British infrastructure and construction firm Balfour Beatty (BALF.L) has been awarded a 70 million pound ($112.6 million) contract to redevelop a station in London on the Crossrail line linking points to the west and east of the capital.

The four-year project, which is due to commence this month, includes designing, fitting out and installing works at Woolwich Station and will employ 200 people, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Balfour, which has endured a tough 18 months marred by profit warnings and the exit of its chief executive, is trying to refocus itself as an Anglo-American construction and specialist group.

